MD Veterans' Health Care system gets largest-ever donation from veterans' group

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Veterans Affairs Health Care System just got its largest donation ever from an individual veterans' group.

It came from American Legion Dorchester Post 91, in Cambridge on the Eastern Shore.

The post gave the V.A. $42,000, which will go toward recreation, transportation, educational resources, special sports programming, supplies for new or expectant mothers, and hospital equipment.

Post 91 finance director George Williams said the post is not the biggest - just under 400 members - and gives away thousands of dollars every year to local nonprofits and groups.

For example, Post 91 donates to every fire department in Dorchester County, and two in Talbot County, he said.

Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E., director of the VA Maryland Health Care System, said in a statement: