MD Veterans' Health Care system gets largest-ever donation from veterans' group

Pictured presenting a check for $42,000 to Jonathan R. Eckman, director of the VA Maryland Health Care System (left), are the following representatives from American Legion Dorchester Post 91 (left to right): George Williams, Post 91 Finance Officer; Steve Williams, Post 91 Donation Chairman; and Richard Colburn, Post 91 Commander.<br/><br/>
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jul 18, 2024

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Veterans Affairs Health Care System just got its largest donation ever from an individual veterans' group.

It came from American Legion Dorchester Post 91, in Cambridge on the Eastern Shore.

The post gave the V.A. $42,000, which will go toward recreation, transportation, educational resources, special sports programming, supplies for new or expectant mothers, and hospital equipment.

Post 91 finance director George Williams said the post is not the biggest - just under 400 members - and gives away thousands of dollars every year to local nonprofits and groups.

For example, Post 91 donates to every fire department in Dorchester County, and two in Talbot County, he said.

Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E., director of the VA Maryland Health Care System, said in a statement:

As the largest donation ever received from an individual VSO post, it also demonstrates the commitment of Post 91 to supporting the needs of Maryland’s veteran patients and reminds them that their service in the armed forces has not been forgotten.

