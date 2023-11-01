MD Transit Administration shares technical analysis for Red Line alternatives

BALTIMORE — Technical analysis for proposed Red Line alternatives have been shared.

The Maryland Transit Administration shared these results after the six preliminary alternative maps were made public in September.

The technical analysis and the maps are available here.

According to the Maryland Transit Administration, the results shows the need for the projects. It's measured on effectiveness by topics like ridership, access, travel time, reliability and cost.

This allows people to compare the six proposed alternative maps with respect to mode choice, light rail or bus, as well as tunneling and alignment.

All the alternatives improve the following elements:



Access- providing better access to jobs and employment centers, and better mobility for students (ages 5-17) and residents.

Reliability- the Red Line will be reliable by operating in physically separated, dedicated lanes.

Economic Growth- both light rail transit and bus rapid transit options attract reinvestment and development.

It also demonstrates differences in the areas of:

Ridership- all alternatives attract sufficient ridership to support an investment in premium transit.

Travel Times- tunnel options provide an estimated 10 to 15 minutes of travel time savings compared to surface running options.

Costs- tunnel options are 70% more expensive than surface running options.

Time to implement/Risk- tunnel options increase the overall time to implement.

Public feedback is strongly encouraged at open house meetings. During these meetings, the Red Line project team will describe and answer questions about the analysis results.

The maps will be the primary focus of the meeting.

Here is the open house schedule:

