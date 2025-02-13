MD to pay $3.3M to create Wicomico County's first state park

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — Wicomico County is the only Maryland county without a state park, but that's about to change.

The state just got approval to pay $3.3 million to buy 445 acres containing the historic Long Hill property, to turn it into the "Wetipquin Creek State Park."

The Long Hill plantation house dates to the mid-18th century. The property was owned by Donald Graham.

The Park Service plans to offer programs about "the region’s history, including the Long Hill plantation house, the lives of enslaved people at Long Hill, the history of indigenous peoples in the region, and 18th- and 19th-century farm life on the Eastern Shore," according to a press release.

The property includes "various ecosystems," including Wetipquin Creek that empties into the Nanticoke River, acres of tidal marsh, mature forests, and habitat for coyote, fox, beavers and more.

The sale is expected to be finalized later this year. There's no time frame yet for when it will be open to the property, but the plan is to include public amenities and possible recreational uses.

Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw said in a statement: