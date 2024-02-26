MD State Police need help finding missing Wicomico County woman

PITTSVILLE, Md. — Trisha Nichole Tyler, 29, of Wicomico County, is missing, and Maryland State Police are asking the public to help find her.

Tyler was seen last on Jan 26 in Pittsville, Maryland wearing a dark blue hoody and tan backpack with orange strings. She is reportedly five feet, four inches tall weighing around 128 pounds. Investigators say that she is often at the Salisbury South Wawa store and local hotels in the Salisbury area.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please call Trooper First Class Matthew Honsinger at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-7101 or via email at matthew.honsinger@maryland.gov.