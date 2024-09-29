MD SPCA, Weis Market, Petsmart, and Kimco Realty "Stuff the Bus" and fill the bowls

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Maryland SPCA is putting its paws on the ground.

The animal shelter is putting food in the bowls of pets that face food insecurity.

In pawstep with them are Weis Markets, PetSmart, and Kimco Realty.

The collaboration made the “Stuff the Bus” donation drive happen Sunday afternoon in front of the Weis Market in Towson.

Folks showed up to donate wet and dry food for cats and dogs.

“The Kibble Connection program serves more than a million meals to hungry pets each year,” says Katie Flory, the Maryland SPCA’s Director of Community Care & Advocacy. “The food we distribute is mainly sourced through donations; we need our community’s help.”

Created in 2008, Kibble Connection was born from a need identified by an individual volunteering for the Maryland SPCA and Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland after observing people in need of meal assistance sharing their delivered food with their pets.