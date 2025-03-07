Maryland requests temporary restraining order to stop mass firing of federal workers

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has moved for a temporary restraining order of federal agencies to stop mass layoffs of federal probationary employees.

In the motion, Brown is seeking an immediate ruling by the court to:

Reinstate unlawfully fired employees

Stop further similar terminations

Identify affected employees

“President Trump’s unlawful mass firings of federal workers have forced thousands of hardworking families into financial insecurity,” Brown said.

The mass firings of the federal employees has caused to damage to numerous states including Maryland.

These layoffs are happening in an effort to reduce the size of the federal government. Numerous federal agencies have been forced to fire thousands of probationary employees.

These employees have only been newly hired, promoted or changed offices.

The federal agencies named in the lawsuit failed to provide any advance notice to Maryland, causing significant expense, injury, and burden on the state as it scrambles to respond to the sudden mass layoffs of its residents.

Over 800 terminated federal employees in Maryland have already applied for unemployment benefits.