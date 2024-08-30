Watch Now
MD pair charged with stealing $2,000+ from Rehoboth outlets

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Two Maryland residents were arrested for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of items from retail outlets at Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Kizzy Holbrook, 44, and Antonio Hunter, 28, both from Salisbury, were arrested at about 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Tanger Bayside Outlets, said Delaware State Police.

Troopers found about $2,293 worth of stolen items in their Toyota.

The items were stolen from Coach, Nike, Victoria's Secret, Lids, and Adidas outlets.

Troopers first responded to the Coach Outlet at about 5 p.m. that day.

The suspects were arrested without incident.

Both were charged with four counts each of organized retail theft, plus felony shoplifting and conspiracy.

