MD National Guard soldiers return to emotional reunion after nine-month deployment

More than 20 Maryland National Guard soldiers returned to Edgewood Sunday after completing a nine-month deployment to Kuwait.

The 1100th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group was recognized for its work in Operation Spartan Shield. Commanders praised the team for transforming aviation support in the Middle East.

For the soldiers, coming home felt deeply personal after months away from loved ones.

"It's like a family reunion. There's a lot of people that you end up missing over time. Especially when you shared hard times and good times together, it's like a family reunion coming back," said Cash.

The soldiers now begin their transition home, back to families, civilian jobs, and continued service here in Maryland.

