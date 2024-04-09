MD legislative session is nearing its end

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's legislative session is nearing its end.

Throughout the ninety-day session, the state passed a budget with $350 to $450 million in increases on the backs of motorists and tobacco users.

"We've got to stop putting the burden of the transportation trust fund on the backs of drivers alone," said Senator Justin Ready.

The state changed how juveniles are dealt with when accused of committing certain crimes, expanding punishments for 10 to 12-year-olds.

"We have to make sure that accountability is at its core, both for the children violating the law but also making sure there's accountability for the systems," Gov. Wes Moore stated.

A bill to protect highway workers passed the general assembly.

Another bill, compensating port workers, is nearing approval.

"We're making sure that they're getting the pay and they're on standby, so when the channel's open, they're ready to come back," said Senator Johnny Ray Salling.

The governor's signature is all that's needed to approve the state's purchase of Pimlico Race Course.

"We think it's important to not just make sure we're protecting an industry that means a lot to this state, not just in terms of its history but in terms of its future. Also, this is an important bill for the community," said Gov. Wes Moore.