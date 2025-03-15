MD leaders respond after Trump says his administration will stop the new FBI HQ from being built in Greenbelt

On Friday, while addressing the Justice Department, President Donald Trump said his administration will stop the new FBI building from being built in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Trump referenced that the building was being built three hours away in a liberal state, adding that it had no bearing on wanting to stop the construction of the new FBI headquarters.

"[We're] not going to let that happen. We're going to build another big FBI building right where it is, which would have been the right place because the FBI and the DOJ have to be near each other," President Trump said, "The FBI and the DOJ work together. Now in my case they worked together for bad purposes, but they do. They were always together. So how can you have one that's 3 hours away?"

Maryland won the bid to have the headquarters built in Greenbelt in November 2023.

The move was then delayed after a federal watchdog launched an investigation into how the Biden administration chose the site.

Following Trump's note on the headquarters to the Justice Department, Maryland leaders released a joint statement.

The statement was provided by U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks , Governor Wes Moore, and U.S. Representatives Steny Hoyer, Glenn Ivey, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, Sarah Elfreth, April McClain Delaney, and Johnny Olszewski.

“The FBI needs a new headquarters that meets its mission. The GSA selected Greenbelt for the new, consolidated FBI headquarters based on the fact that it is the best site and it offers the lowest price and the best value to the taxpayers. What’s more, it ensures that the FBI can move to a facility that will finally meet its mission and security needs as soon as possible. We will continue working to bring the headquarters to Maryland, following the final decision that was made to do so in 2023.”