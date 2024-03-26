MD Lawmakers React to Key bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — The Key Bridge collapsing rippled through Annapolis this morning.

Local officials were woken up to frantic calls about what happened in their districts.

Senator Johnny Ray Salling, who covers the north side of the bridge, says the images he saw were devastating.

The Senate held a moment of silence at the start of the day to remember the victims of the tragedy.

Lawmakers say they were in communication with the governor's team throughout the morning, getting updates.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said after the rescue operations are complete, the first

priority is to reopen the shipping channel from the port to the bay.