MD Freedom Caucus propose changes to lower energy bills

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's newly formed Freedom Caucus, joined by Representative Andy Harris, proposed four changes to Maryland's energy policy in hopes of lowering energy bills.

According to the caucus, the number one issue they hear from constituents is how much energy bills cost in the state.

"We are hearing from people that they're needing to choose between power and basic necessities like food and medicine," said Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a Republican from Baltimore County.

The group is proposing to end Maryland's EmPower program, cut $180 million in green initiative funding from the budget, repeal or reform the climate solutions act, and to keep open coal power plants set to go offline this summer.

"We want to keep these power plants open like Brandon Shores, like the Wagner plants and reopen these coal use plants," said Delegate Ryan Nawrocki, a Republican from Baltimore County.

Maryland's EmPower program, which incentivizes and subsidizes movement to more energy efficient appliances, is set to get more expensive for consumers in the coming years.

Emily Scarr with Maryland PIRG said, "Getting rid of energy efficiency programs in the face of increased utility bills is like cutting off your nose to spite your face." Scarr's full comments are posted at the bottom of this story.

Scarr added that the program has saved Maryland customers $4 billion on their energy bills since its inception.

United States Representative Andy Harris blamed the policies coming from Annapolis for the energy bill increases.

"The fact of the matter is they have been passing policies at the state level that you could have predicated would increase your energy bills and that's what's happening," said Harris, a Republican representing Maryland's first district.

The Freedom Caucus is in the minority in Annapolis, Democrats hold a super majority.

The group is hoping help from the federal government will force the state to keep the Brandon Shores and Wagner power plants open. Both are set to go offline July 1, 2025, unless the power plants are needed for the reliability of Maryland's energy grid.

"The fact of the matter is we have to go back to the basics, coal," said Rep. Harris.

The group has two bills before the legislature to get this done along with an amendment to repeal the EmPower program.

Emily Scarr, Maryland PIRG

“Better energy efficiency in our homes and businesses means lower utility bills, warmer homes in winter, cooler homes in summer, and cleaner air for our families. Getting rid of energy efficiency programs in the face of increased utility bills is like cutting off your nose to spite your face.

At a time when unchecked spending by BGE and utilities across the state and rising gas costs are driving up energy bills for Maryland residents, it’s disappointing to see attempts to scapegoat common-sense energy efficiency measures that have delivered billions of dollars worth of benefits to consumers. Not only has EmPOWER Maryland steadily reduced energy consumption, it has saved customers $4 billion on their energy bills. Despite opposition from utilities like BGE seeking to protect their profits, the legislature updated the program in 2024 to expand EmPOWER offerings while bringing down program costs.

Since 2010, BGE has seen its profits triple. During that time, delivery charges on BGE gas bills tripled. As a result, central Maryland residents are forced to choose between heating their homes and putting food on the table this winter. Backtracking on programs that help residents increase energy efficiency and use less energy would only raise utility bills further.

The legislature was wise to update the EmPOWER program in 2024 to expand energy efficiency offerings and rightsize utility profits, which were needlessly driving up program costs. All Marylanders should take advantage of EmPOWER to help reduce energy waste and pollution and save money on your energy bills."

