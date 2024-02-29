MD Food Bank is showing chicken tender, love, and care

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Food Bank, Perdue Farms, and Feeding America joined forces on Leap Day. The trio gave out 80,000 pounds of frozen chicken breasts, aka “the most versatile part of the chicken,” to Marylanders in need.

20,000 pounds are slotted to go to Baltimore City residents, with the rest to be divided throughout Maryland. Today, Baltimoreans scooped up their share of tenderloins at Catherine’s Family & Youth Services on 2835 Virginia Avenue.

According to statistics from Feeding America, 1 in 3 Marylanders are food insecure, with an above-average food insecurity rate of 14% in Baltimore.

Maryland isn’t the only state receiving some chicken tender love and care. This event is making history as the biggest protein donation ever. The 3.3 million pounds of chicken, which equals 2.75 million meals, will hit tabletops nationwide.