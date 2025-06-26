MD Fire Marshal demonstrates dangers of fireworks as July 4th approaches

With July 4th celebrations just over a week away, the Maryland State Fire Marshal is reminding residents that fireworks are illegal in Maryland, with varying restrictions on other fire-based festivities across the state.

The agency conducted a demonstration highlighting the dangers of illegal fireworks. Last year across the country, 11 people died and more than 15,000 were injured from fireworks-related incidents.

Even seemingly harmless handheld sparklers pose significant risks, according to Howard County's medical director.

What's legal in Maryland?

"Sparklers, particularly those that can be held in one's hand, are incredibly dangerous. Children should never be holding sparklers. Sparklers could burn at a temperature between 1200 degrees and, in some cases, up to 2000 degrees. That's hot enough to melt copper. Think about that for a second," said the Howard County medical director.

Officials also warned that fireworks can cause property damage and house fires.

The rules vary by jurisdiction:

In most of Maryland, gold label sparklers, ground-based sparkling devices, and novelty items like snappers and snakes are legal.

In Howard and Harford Counties, as well as Ocean City, ground-based sparklers are prohibited.

In Baltimore City, Montgomery County, and Prince George's County, all fireworks and sparklers are illegal.

Those caught violating these laws may face fines of up to $1,000.

