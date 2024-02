MARYLAND — To halt climate change, the MTA is doing its part by deploying seven new zero-emissions buses onto the streets of central Maryland.

Gov. Wes Moore, Sec. Paul Wiedefeld, and the MTA celebrated the green move earlier today at the Kirk Avenue Bus Division building.

WMAR Inside of MTA zero-emissions bus

The motor corporation is turning the ignition on a full transition program from a fossil-fueled fleet to all pollution-free buses. This will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improving Marylanders’ air quality.