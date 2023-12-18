MD business owner wins fight against USDA, SNAP benefits now accepted at store

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Maryland business owner has won his fight against the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) after his businesses were punished because of his past criminal record.

On Friday, Altimont Wilks reapplied to become a certified SNAP retailer at his Hagerstown and Frederick corner stores.

The USDA permanently banned him from ever accepting SNAP benefits as payment at his stores due to his criminal record.

This agreement comes after Wilks joined with the Institute for Justice to challenge the ban.

In 2004, Wilks was arrested for selling drugs across state lines. He went to prison for charges relating to drug trafficking and possessing a firearm.

He got out of jail in 2018 and decided to turn his life around, eventually graduating from a program that helps formerly incarcerated people get job training.

RELATED: Small business owner continues fight to be able to accept SNAP benefits

He saved up some money and opened Carmen's Corner Store in Hagerstown.

In 2019, he applied to accept SNAP benefits as a form of payment in his store.

The USDA rejected his application saying "Any prior alcohol, drug, tobacco, or firearm offense lacks the 'Business Integrity' to accept SNAP as a payment."

This not only affected his store, but the community, as many people rely on SNAP benefits to buy food Wilks said.

However, that all changed Friday. In addition to allowing Wilks to become a SNAP retailer, the USDA has agreed to change how it applies to its "Business Integrity Rule," going forward.

“The USDA’s interpretation of its Business Integrity Rule was always irrational and misguided, and we’re glad the agency has finally done what it should have years ago,” said Attorney Jared McClain. “Permanently punishing someone for an old mistake that has nothing to do with their business hurts people who are trying to turn their lives around and does nothing to preserve public safety.”