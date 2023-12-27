Watch Now
MD Bar Counsel asks to suspend Marilyn Mosby's license

Posted at 12:20 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 12:20:26-05

BALTIMORE — A petition has been filed to suspend former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's license to practice law.

The Maryland Bar Counsel is asking for Mosby to "be suspended immediately" because of her conviction for perjury last month.

The petition was filed by the Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland.

It notes that Mosby was "found guilty of a serious crime" and "engaged in professional misconduct," violating the Attorneys' Rules of Professional Conduct.

Mosby was first admitted to the bar in 2006.

