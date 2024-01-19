Watch Now
McDaniel College nursing program receives Maryland Board of Nursing approval

Posted at 12:49 PM, Jan 19, 2024
WESTMINSTER, Md. — McDaniel College's new Bachelor of Science in Nursing has cleared another hurdle.

They have been approved by Maryland's Board of Nursing. This new undergraduate degree is slated to launch in fall 2024.

There are multiple pathways for admission including, direct admission for both incoming first-year and transfer students with current McDaniel students who decide to major in nursing.

The school has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the Kahlert Foundation to support development of the program.

