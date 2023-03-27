Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

McDaniel College awards five students with full ride scholarships

A few high school seniors were awarded for their hard work on Monday with a surprise that changed their lives. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/mcdaniel-college-awards-four-students-with-full-ride-scholarships
1-hrpreview.jpg
Posted at 5:10 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 17:25:15-04

A few high school seniors were awarded for their hard work on Monday with a surprise that changed their lives.

McDaniel College gave out full ride scholarships to 5 Baltimore high school seniors valued at more that $180,000 each.

One of those seniors from Mervo says she doesn't just put the extra work in for herself.

"My mom has always been my rock. She's always told me to work hard and achieve my dream. So that's honestly what I tried to do. I tried to work hard in order to not only make her proud but make others who have helped me proud," said Jacqueline Roldan.

Students from Western High School, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, and Green Street Academy also received scholarships.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices