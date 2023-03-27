McDaniel College awards five students with full ride scholarships

A few high school seniors were awarded for their hard work on Monday with a surprise that changed their lives.

McDaniel College gave out full ride scholarships to 5 Baltimore high school seniors valued at more that $180,000 each.

One of those seniors from Mervo says she doesn't just put the extra work in for herself.

"My mom has always been my rock. She's always told me to work hard and achieve my dream. So that's honestly what I tried to do. I tried to work hard in order to not only make her proud but make others who have helped me proud," said Jacqueline Roldan.

Students from Western High School, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, and Green Street Academy also received scholarships.