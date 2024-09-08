Mayor's Office wants to make sure students and parents know they have help available

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, in partnership with Johns Hopkins University, Coca-Cola, and more, held a Back to School Event on Saturday.

It took place at Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center.

It's safe to say the kids had a great time. A DJ was outside spinning some tunes while the little ones were jumping around in bounce houses.

Most importantly, the students got some backpacks and much-needed supplies for the school year.

Representatives from the mayor’s office of children and family success were also in the building to offer help to parents as well with utility bills and rent assistance.

“People need to know where to go at to apply for the assistance and the help that they need,” says Ms. Allen from the Mayor’s Office.

“You can get assistance regardless of wherever you live at, whatever zip code you’re in, there are places you can go. We can do pop-up events. We can do hands-on. We can come right over here to the rec center. We do churches, schools, any place where there’s a need."