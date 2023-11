BALTIMORE — The Mayor's Christmas Parade is this weekend and you don't want to miss it!

The event starts at 1:00 p.m., on December 3.

The 2.5 mile route reached 25,000 people last year.

Attendees can see Santa Claus and about 160 marching units.

The parade will feature floats, over 100 Harley Davidson motorcycles, a steam calliope, Miss Yuletide and Jr. Miss Yuletide.