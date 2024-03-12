Mayoral Candidate Thiru Vignarajah unveils strategy to attack housing crisis

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has around 13,000 vacant properties throughout the city.

Today, Mayoral Candidiate Thiru Vignarajah announced how he would tackle them.

He went through a five point plan in front of a previously renovated dollar home in South Baltimore.

The plan includes ending tax sales of owner-occupied properties, restarting the dollar homes program with low-interest loans, and raising taxes on abandoned properties.

He also plans to seize and sell dangerous properties as well as support developments to bring seniors back to the city.