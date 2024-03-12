Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayoral Candidate Thiru Vignarajah unveils strategy to attack housing crisis

Baltimore has around 13,000 vacant properties throughout the city. Today, Mayoral Candidiate Thiru Vignarajah announced how he would tackle them.
Posted at 5:32 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 17:37:48-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has around 13,000 vacant properties throughout the city.

Today, Mayoral Candidiate Thiru Vignarajah announced how he would tackle them.

He went through a five point plan in front of a previously renovated dollar home in South Baltimore.

The plan includes ending tax sales of owner-occupied properties, restarting the dollar homes program with low-interest loans, and raising taxes on abandoned properties.

He also plans to seize and sell dangerous properties as well as support developments to bring seniors back to the city.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices