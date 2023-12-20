Mayor Scott would welcome a Ravens primetime game on New Year's Eve

BALTIMORE — The rumors aren't true. Mayor Brandon Scott says the Ravens New Year's Eve game against the Dolphins belongs in primetime.

While the NFL hasn't made any decisions to move the 1 p.m. game yet, the Mayor responded to a comment on X, formerly Twitter, that he and Commissioner Richard Worley asked the NFL not to flex the game due to security concerns with the Inner Harbor New Year's Eve celebration.

The Mayor didn't waste his words, tweeting, "Wrong." He went on to say the game belongs on Sunday Night Football.

Wrong. I've told any and everybody that we want it on @SNFonNBC because that's where it belongs! While they're at it, they can go ahead flex the final game against _____burgh too. We want the smoke! https://t.co/LEedXRfGnr pic.twitter.com/4ERQRmy90O — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) December 19, 2023

The NFL has been implementing flexible scheduling since 2006. The NFL must decide to flex a game 6 days before the game is scheduled.

Right now the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings are scheduled in the primetime slot on New Year's Eve.