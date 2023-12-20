Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor Scott would welcome a Ravens primetime game on New Year's Eve

ravens.jpg
FILE
ravens.jpg
Posted at 11:35 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 11:35:52-05

BALTIMORE — The rumors aren't true. Mayor Brandon Scott says the Ravens New Year's Eve game against the Dolphins belongs in primetime.

While the NFL hasn't made any decisions to move the 1 p.m. game yet, the Mayor responded to a comment on X, formerly Twitter, that he and Commissioner Richard Worley asked the NFL not to flex the game due to security concerns with the Inner Harbor New Year's Eve celebration.

The Mayor didn't waste his words, tweeting, "Wrong." He went on to say the game belongs on Sunday Night Football.

The NFL has been implementing flexible scheduling since 2006. The NFL must decide to flex a game 6 days before the game is scheduled.

Right now the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings are scheduled in the primetime slot on New Year's Eve.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices