BALTIMORE — One of Mayor Scott’s main goals has been to bring group violence to a complete halt.

Today, he gave an update on how that journey is going.

Scott said this year, homicides are down 32%.

He sees this dip as a step in the right direction, not the finish line.

He will be bringing this same approach to the east side of Baltimore.

Another branch of this strategy is the new Youth Justice pillar created to not just focus on the safety of Baltimore's youth but also invest in their futures.