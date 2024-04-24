Mayor Scott wants returning citizens to get a new start

BALTIMORE — Trying to matriculate back into society after serving time in prison is difficult, to say the least.

While in prison, a person’s identity is replaced with a number.

Inmates are told when they can eat, when they can leave their cell, and when they can have time for recreation.

After returning citizens leave prison, many times they are left with no resources to help them turn their lives around in order to become productive members of society.

Mayor Scott is seeking to change that.

Today, he signed a law that would create the Office of Returning Citizens.

In order to help realign former prisoners with their purpose, the office will pay the first three months of rent, help them acquire IDs, and assist them in reuniting with their families