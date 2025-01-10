Mayor Scott wagers Koco's crab cakes with Pittsburgh mayor ahead of playoff game

BALTIMORE — It's one of the oldest rivalries in football, the Ravens vs. the Steelers.

The two will face-off in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Ahead of the game, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott proposed a friendly wager with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

"When the Ravens win tomorrow here in Baltimore, I need you to come back to your second home, where you learned at The Morgan State University, go to Koco's and get me a double crab cake platter," Scott said in a social media video.

After Gainey eats the crab cakes, Scott said he should wipe his tears with his "terrible tissue" and talk about how great the city of Baltimore is.

To my dear brother @MayorEdGainey, this is my challenge to you as the Ravens and Steelers do battle tomorrow! You know I love you and don't mind fries on my salad but tomorrow we are at war! #ravensflock pic.twitter.com/pSdWu5kM6z — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) January 10, 2025

Gainey has yet to respond.