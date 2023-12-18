Mayor Scott to sue ATF for gun data

The City of Baltimore plans to announce a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) on Tuesday, December 19th.

Mayor Brandon Scott's office says "the City requested.. the identity of the top ten sources of crime guns in Baltimore from 2018 to 2022," as part of the City's effort to fight gun violence.

The ATF declined the Freedom of Information Act request based on a legal rider that the City hopes to challenge in court.

Everytown Law, the legal arm of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund is partnering with the city in the suit.