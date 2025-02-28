Mayor Scott speaks with students at CIAA Tournament

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott spoke with students and athletes at the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore on Friday, highlighting the role of mentorship.

He emphasized how programs like the CIAA connect students with collegiate athletes, serving as role models.

He added many Baltimore City school students who attended the event are now playing in it as college athletes.

"This is what this is all about. These young people can see themselves in these athletes. They can become these athletes, but basketball also teaches them the lessons of life, how to work as a team, how to deal with adversity, how to make it through tough times," Mayor Scott said.

Friday's event was at Windsor Hills Elementary School.

Samaritan Feet International was there to give out shoes to the students.