Mayor Scott signs two bills for the future of Harborplace

The fate of Harborplace is now officially in the hands of the people who use it most. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signed two Harborplace redevelopment bills into law today.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Mar 13, 2024
The laws change the city's zoning and urban renewal plan to transform Harborplace into a buzzing hub of apartments, restaurants, and businesses.

There's just one more step before the plan can move forward.

The current city charter has the Inner Harbor as a public park. A proposed amendment would allow for residential development and parking.

That amendment will be on the ballot for Baltimore voters this November.

