Mayor Scott, Scott McGregor Dennis T are running the bases for O's Rally on Monday

The birds in the dugout aren’t the only ones rallying for runs.

Mayor Brandon Scott, Orioles Hall of Famer Scott McGregor, the Oriole Bird, and Mr. Splash will be special guests at the Orioles Postseason rally on Monday, September 30th, at noon at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater.

Orioles Park host Dennis T will host the event. Dj Mighty Mark will be on the wheels of steel.

For the folks who may need a boost in the middle of the day, the Dunkin' Cruiser along with food trucks will be in the house.

There will also be lawn games and giveaways.

O’s fans will have the chance to win two postseason tickets.