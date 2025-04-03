Mayor Scott says 'get out and clean up'

It's that time of year again.

Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott wants folks around town to grab those trash bags and join their neighbors for the city's big spring cleanup.

"Spring is here, and we know that means it's time to get outside, roll up our sleeves, and put in the work to clean up our city," says Mayor Brandon Scott.

The cleanup is going down Saturday, April 26th.

It runs from 9am to 1pm. Baltimoreans can do everything from picking up litter to planting flowers in their neighborhoods.

The city's also giving away free cleanup bags and will even come pick up all the trash collected.

Just call 311 to sign up before April 22nd.