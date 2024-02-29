Mayor Scott, HBCU Presidents announce launch of new career initiative

BALTIMORE — Since the beginning of the pandemic, Baltimore City government staff levels have struggled. But a new initiative is looking to help those struggles.

Mayor Brandon Scott, joined by Morgan State University President David Wilson and Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins, announced the launch of the HBCU Fellowship Initiative.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the initiative will create a pipeline for HBCU graduates to enter public service careers in local government.

The initiative will allow 25 HBCU grads to work at government agencies for nine months.

Recent graduates with a bachelor's degree will receive a rate of $50,000 a year plus benefits, and those with a graduate degree will receive a rate of $65,000 a year, also with benefits.

Additionally, all participants will receive a one-time housing transition stipend of $1,000 for rental or down-payment assistance and a transportation stipend of up to $500.

“Baltimore’s HBCUs, Morgan State University and Coppin State University, are incredibly important partners in our community and work tirelessly to bridge the opportunity gap for thousands of students,” said Mayor Scott. “The Mayor’s HBCU Fellowship will help expand employment opportunities for recent HBCU graduates while also helping us fill critical roles in city government by recruiting the best-in-class talent, educated right here in Baltimore. I am incredibly excited to continue expanding our collaboration with Coppin and Morgan State to support young people and our city through this initiative.”

The funding from ARPA equates to $4 million, utilizing a sum from the allocation for pending projects.

“This partnership with Mayor Brandon Scott is exciting, and innovative,” said Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins. “At Coppin 70% of our students stay in Maryland after graduation; while 50% remain in Baltimore City. This HBCU Fellowship establishes pathways that expose our scholars to local government careers, and I am confident it can help retain even more talent right here in Baltimore City.”

“It is with great pride that Morgan, ‘Baltimore’s University’ and Maryland’s preeminent public urban research institution, will be a charter member of what is sure to be a transformative fellowship program. On behalf of the entire Morgan Community, we commend Mayor Scott for establishing Baltimore’s first HBCU Fellows initiative,” said Morgan State University President David K. Wilson. “This collaboration underscores Morgan's commitment as an anchor institution dedicated to advancing our city and region. By creating access pathways and offering experiential opportunities, this enriching fellowship not only fosters a pipeline of diverse talent into the public sector but also cultivates the next generation of leaders, who will undoubtedly contribute to our community's continued advancement and prosperity.”