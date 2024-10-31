Mayor Scott gets students at Pimlico Elementary into the Halloween spirit

BALTIMORE — Baltimore students got a head start on the Halloween surprises before their big night of Trick-or-Treating.

Mayor Brandon Scott surprised Pimlico Elementary with a visit.

He handed out candy and helped get students in the spirit of the holiday.

Mayor Scott says he's hoping for a huge turnout of trick-or-treaters in Baltimore.

"There's so many different things going on, it's going to be warm. So, there's going to be a lot of people, which is a good thing. We want the young people to enjoy this day, and the not so young people too," said Mayor Scott.

The mayor dressed up as Touissant Louverture, the leader of the Haitian Revolution.