Mayor Scott Announces Extended Summer Hours and Activities to Keep Youth Engaged

Summer is just around the corner.

Mayor Brandon Scott is finding ways to keep students busy on their summer break.

Nine recreation centers will be open late until 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights starting June 20th until August 16th.

There will also be events for young people, like midnight basketball, teen pool parties, and family block parties.

"As always, our goal this summer is to keep our young people safe, connected, and engaged, and we are continuing to make tremendous progress in making Baltimore safer, not just for our young people but overall," says Mayor Brandon Scott.