Mayor launches Business Roundtable for 2024

BALTIMORE — A new group of business leaders will spend the next year critiquing Mayor Brandon Scott's plans for the city.

The Mayor's Business Roundtable held its first meeting this morning. He hopes its members can bring their business expertise to the city's problems, comparing it to the Squeegee Collaborative that also brought stakeholders together to brainstorm the path forward.

This morning, I convened the inaugural meeting of our new "Mayor's Business Roundtable" bringing together business and institutional leaders from across the city to collaborate in order to seize this moment for Baltimore's future. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) November 8, 2023

The co-chairs are Delali Dzirasa of Fearless Tech, Rachel Garbow Monroe of The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, and Brian Pieninck of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

Dzirasa (whose wife is Letitia Dzirasa, the city's former health commissioner and current interim deputy director) said he looks forward to the roundtable being a "really actionable working group" that finds real solutions.

He noted his company, Fearless Tech, was brought to Baltimore by a grant from the Downtown Partnership, and is now the region's largest software developer, according to Baltimore Business Journal. It's also the region's largest black-owned business.

Fearless Tech is passionate about efficient government, human life, quality of living, and social justice.

"Any ability we have to help them [the city] streamline will be important," he said.