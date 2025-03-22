Mayor Brandon Scott responds after President Trump blasted Baltimore math scores

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott took to X Friday to respond to President Donald Trump after he mentioned Baltimore's math scores.

Trump signed an executive order Thursday that would initiate the first step of his promise to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.

During that ceremony, President Trump singled out Baltimore's math scores.

“In Baltimore, 40 percent of the high schools have zero students who can do basic mathematics,” Trump said. “Not even the very simplest of mathematics. I said, give me your definition of basic, and they are talking about adding a few numbers together."

Mayor Scott then released a statement in response to "45/47's ignorance concerning Baltimore City Public Schools."

"Here is some math for those who are all of a sudden mathematicians. Baltimore City math scores increased 5x the rate of statewide math scores last year. Yet we aren't celebrating because we have much more work to do. Maybe the administration should help instead of treating the Department of Education like the WWE Royal Rumble," Mayor Scott said.

Mayor Scott's post on X can be seen below: