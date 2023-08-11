Watch Now
Mayor Brandon Scott gets lesson on riding dirtbikes at the nonprofit B-360

Posted at 5:34 PM, Aug 11, 2023
BALTIMORE — Not all classrooms are quiet pictures of careful learning.

This one's filled with the smell of gasoline and the growl of dirtbikes.

Nonprofit B-360 teaches students stem with an added twist.

Most of the lessons incorporate the thrill of dirtbikes, from the engineering of building them to the physics of riding them.

"When you hear these young people, you can hear what they say. They want to be engineers, they want to work with blueprints and when you have a program that pushes them into STEM early, that shows them to build things from concept to prototype and then come out and actually practice on it and fix it it help built the next generation," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Mayor Scott got a lesson today, his first time on a dirtbike.

And well, he could use a few more classes.

B-360 teaches students of all ages, with current students ranging from ages four to 27.

