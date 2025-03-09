Mayor Brandon Scott announces the birth of his second child, a daughter

BALTIMORE — Baby Charm has a sister!

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on social media that his wife, Hana Pugh, gave birth to a baby girl.

Her name is Camden Lee Scott. On social media he wrote:

"Today on International Women's Day at 12:35 p.m. Camden Lee Scott was born! Measuring 19.25 inches in length and weighing 6 lbs even! Mama and Baby Camden are doing great, and Daddy is grinning from ear to ear!"

Baby Camden is the second child born to Scott and Pugh.

Camden's older brother Charm was born in December 2023.