Mayor Brandon Scott announces his re-election campaign

BALTIMORE, Md. — Mayor Brandon Scott announced Saturday his intention to seek another term in office.

Mayor Scott made his announcement at Cahill Recreation Center.

During his speech, he outlined several accomplishments from his first term in office, noting educational funding, crime reduction, and job creation.

“We understand that not every problem can be solved overnight, but when you remain steadfast and true to Baltimore’s people, slowly, those little changes add up to big progress for our city,” said Scott.

Among those in attendance included community leaders and several lawmakers like State Senator Cory McCray and Councilman James Torrence.

“I have lived in Baltimore for many many years and heard all the promises that were never kept. Mayor Scott gives me hope and excitement that for the first time, we’re finally seeing some of those promises fulfilled and doing the things that we all know have needed to get done for a long time,” said President of Belair-Edison Community Association, Rita Crews.

Mayor Scott will be running against some familiar faces from the 2020 election race. Former Mayor Sheila Dixon (D) announced her fourth run back in early September, and former independent candidate Bob Wallace (D) is also returning to the ballot. He announced his campaign back in October.

Other candidates in the mayoral race include Wayne Baker (D), Wendy Bozel (D), Wendell Hill-Freeman (D), Keith Scott (D), and Chukwuemeka Egwu.