Mayor announces speed cameras on I-83 moving to different area of expressway

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott and other Baltimore officials announced the two speed cameras on I-83 are moving to a different area of the expressway.

These locations will be northbound at Smith Avenue and southbound at W. North Avenue.

Citations from these new camera locations will be issued to violators starting Monday, March 24.

A 15-day grace period will be given to alert drivers of the new locations.

"The message is clear, slow your role or you will get a ticket," the mayor said at a press conference.

The fine for an automated speed citation is $40 and since these are considered civil violations, no license points are assessed.

Speed cameras on I-83 are in effect 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

