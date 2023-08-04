Master class: International fashion designer trains students in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore designers are showing off their 10 weeks of hard work this weekend, thanks to a special program called "Runway Revolution."

Over the summer, internationally-renowned Abisola Yele Oladeinde hosted an intensive program here in the city. Known as "Yele," she is part of a growing community of makers/small manufacturers in the Station North Arts District.

Designers each learned to sew, make patterns, and then, finally, real articles of clothing. This weekend, they'll have the chance to put them on display in a fashion show. Each designer is presenting a mini-collection of two to three looks. The event was heavily subsidized by the Maryland State Arts Council so students could afford it.

Oladeinde says she is proud of all the hard work her students put in. The four students taking part in the show are Amber Turner, Chibuzo Obi, Asia Jones, and Iman Ahmed - and the latter had never made a dress before.

The company, Yele LLC, is known for African luxury fashion.

The fashion show takes place Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.