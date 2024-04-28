Maryland's top dancers compete in Red Bull's Dance Your Style competition

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s best dancers took to the floor Saturday to battle in a head-to-head competition in Red Bull's Dance Your Style city qualifiers.

With no planned choreography, pre-selected music, or a panel of judges, dancers must win the crowd’s vote to move on to the next round.

However, while 16 dancers were chosen to take up the challenge, only one remained. King Q from Baltimore was crowned and given the coveted trophy, beating out defending title-winner Queen Stylz, also from Baltimore.

“It’s a dream to win. I got a chance to keep going and keep my dream alive. I wanted this so much, and I got it! And to do it in my hometown, representing my hometown. I felt the love from everybody, even the other dancers, Q said.

Courtesy of Scrimshaw PR

King Q is now looking to Boston for the East Regional and, from there, the National Final in Atlanta on May 18th.

“I’m not gonna stop. I have so much love and passion for this, for dance itself. I pop locked out the womb!”