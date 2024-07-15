Maryland's student loan tax relief credit application now open

BALTIMORE — Student loan repayment just got a little easier for Maryland residents.

Maryland's Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit program provides $18 million in tax credits to Maryland residents filing their 2024 tax returns.

The application is now open and the deadline to apply is September 15.

To qualify, applicants must:



Maintain Maryland residency for the 2024 tax year

File 2024 Maryland state income

Have initially incurred at least $20,000 in undergraduate and/or student loan debt

Have at least $5,000 in outstanding student loan debt at the time of applying for the tax credit

Currently make payments on their student loans

All eligible Maryland residents are welcome to apply for the program.

Tax credit recipients must prove they have used the full Student Loan Debit Relief Tax Credit amount to pay their eligible student loans.

To apply, click here.