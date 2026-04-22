Maryland's Real Property Search website is down due to suspicious activity

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Many are wondering what happened to Maryland's Real Property Search website.

It's been down since April 14.

According Maryland's Department of Information Technology, there was suspicious activity detected on the website's servers.

As result, the department took the site offline to investigate.

At this point, it's believed whoever did this only got access to information that's already public.

"TheDoIT does not anticipate a broader cybersecurity risk to the state at this time," the department said in a press release.

It's unclear when the database will be back online.

Anyone needing information normally found on the site can contact their local Real Property Assessment County Office.