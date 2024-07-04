Maryland's longest-running Fourth of July parade hits 90 years of celebrations

DUNDALK, Md. — The longest continually running parade in Maryland brought out a lot of fans, and a lot of music.

This was the 90th year Dundalk has held an Independence Day parade.

Organizers say it's not just the history they're excited about, but also the presentation.

"Most parades go down the main commercial corridor down in their town, but we go down a lot of residential streets. We have seven turns, lefts, rights. It's crazy. Most parades only have one turn. You're on the straightaway lineup. We have seen seven turns because we go down and pass in front of people's homes," said William Feuer, a Dundalk parade chair.

The excitement isn't just from the people who run it.

It's also from people who've been watching the parade since they were kids, who now have children of their own.

" I love the Baltimore Ravens marching band. They came by. We were rooting for them," said Chelsea Shipman, a parade watcher.

"I just love the community. I love the energy, the spirit, everybody getting together and just celebrating the Fourth of July and independence," said Ashley Bonnell, another parade watcher.