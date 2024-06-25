Maryland's job growth continues with 6,400 new jobs in May

BALTIMORE — Maryland added 6,400 total jobs in May, including 5,200 in the private sector.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, the labor force participation rate rose by 0.1 percent to 65.3 percent in May. This means more workers are available to take jobs.

It also provides a fuller picture of statewide employment in the weeks following the bridge collapse.

Between March and May of this year, statewide employment fell by 1,600 jobs in that sector.

"The jobs data released today is encouraging. More Marylanders are looking for jobs, and through the great workforce partnerships we have in place in expanding industries like healthcare, we can meet the needs of businesses and job seekers,” said Portia Wu, Maryland’s Secretary of Labor.

Maryland’s unemployment rate remains one of the lowest in the nation, though it ticked up slightly from 2.6 to 2.7 percent in May.