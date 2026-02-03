Maryland's House passes new congressional maps for 2026, Senate still not on board

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's House of Delegates has passed a bill to change the state's congressional map to one that gives Democrats the edge in all 8 of the state's legislative districts.

The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where Senate President Bill Ferguson and his caucus are not in support of the legislation.

"So you will ask why am I voting for this today," said Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk to the House floor. "It is not because I can, it is because I must," she added.

The bill passed 99-37 after hours of debate between Democrats and Republicans.

"This is an authoritarian one-party system on full display. Hopefully, it dies in the Senate," said Freedom Caucus leader, Republican Delegate Matt Morgan. "If not, see you in court," he added.

Governor Wes Moore is putting pressure on the Senate to take a vote.

“Now it’s time for the Maryland State Senate to do what Marylanders expect and democracy demands: take up this map, debate it, improve it if needed—and vote," said the Governor in a statement.

Typically, the Senate doesn't vote on legislation that doesn't have enough support to pass.