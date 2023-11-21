Maryland's handgun license requirement overturned in Circuit Court of Appeals

Today, the US 4th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Maryland's law requiring a handgun qualification license to purchase a handgun.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) claimed victory in a statement.

"This is a significant ruling for the Second Amendment and every American who cherishes our constitutional freedoms. The Fourth Circuit Court's decision to overturn Maryland's restrictive gun license law sends a clear message: law-abiding Marylanders fundamental right to self defense must not be infringed. This victory is a tribute to the relentless spirit of NRA members, whose staunch advocacy and support are the backbone of our success. Together, we will continue to champion the rights of law-abiding gun owners in Maryland and across America and safeguard our cherished liberties against any infringement."

-NRA

The judge who wrote the opinion in this case said "plaintiffs' challenge must succeed. The challenged law restricts the ability of law-abiding adult citizens to possess handguns, and the state has not presented a historical analogue that justifies its restriction; indeed, it has seemingly admitted that it couldn't find one."

The Governor on Tuesday released the following statement:

“I am disappointed in the Fourth Circuit Court’s decision. This law is not about stripping away rights from responsible gun owners – it’s about every Marylander having the right to live free from fear.



Common-sense gun laws are critical to protecting all Marylanders from the gun violence that has terrorized our communities. I am determined to do more than just give thoughts and prayers and attend funerals – and that’s why this law is vital to our administration's commitment to keeping guns out of the wrong hands and saving lives.



Every Marylander has the right to feel safe in their own neighborhood – and I will continue to fight for this law. Our administration is currently looking at all options and reviewing the ruling.”

-Governor Wes Moore

We have reached out to the Maryland State Police and will update this story when we hear back.