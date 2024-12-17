Maryland's first cold-related deaths of winter season belong to three men

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health announced the first cold-related deaths of the 2024-2025 winter weather season.

Three men died, two in their 60s and one in their 30s. Two of the deaths happened in Baltimore City and one in Baltimore County.

To prevent cold-related deaths, the Department says to limit time outside and wear several layers. This includes insulating toes, fingers, ears, cheeks and the tip of the nose.

Warming centers and overnight shelters are available by contacting their local health department.

More resources to help stay safe in cold weather can be found here.