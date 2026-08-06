Maryland's Dontay Joyner dismissed from team following guilty plea

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley announced that cornerback Dontay Joyner will no longer be on the team amid ongoing legal troubles.

Locksley said Joyner "needs a fresh start."

The decision comes after Joyner was arrested in June for harassing his girlfriend with death threats. According to charging documents, police were en route to his girlfriend's house when they learned Joyner had threatened to kill her and was also heading to the residence.

Police identified the vehicle Joyner was driving and stopped him before he reached the home due to concerns about weapons being involved.

Charging documents state that Joyner made multiple death threats against his girlfriend after traveling from Laurel to Harford County to confront her.

Joyner pleaded guilty to one count of telephone misuse and received time served plus three years of supervised probation. He has also been ordered to have no contact with his girlfriend.